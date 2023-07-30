Building in Detroit's ex-Chinatown razed; controversy mounts over why it wasn't saved

A roofless shamble of a building in Detroit’s former Chinatown district was demolished Saturday amid a last-minute effort by City Council, preservationists and some members of the Asian American community to save it.

The two-story building at 3143 Cass Ave. was completely torn down Saturday but anger over the city-ordered decision, which overruled a City Council decision to delay the demolition, appears to be mounting.

“I have several friends whose families owned Chinese restaurants in the area and they are greatly upset by the demolition of the community center especially after the City Council voted unanimously to pause demolition until a cultural and historic review is complete,” said Jacob Molewyk, the Midwest representative of the University of Michigan Asian/American and Pacific Islander Alumni club.

The long-vacant building was originally slated to be razed last week because city officials declared it a "dangerous building" in 2018. The city issued a demolition citation in May. The building had a partially collapsed roof and major interior damage, including trees growing inside some of the rooms.

The building has been owned since 2004 by entities linked to Olympia Development of Michigan, the real estate arm of Ilitch Holdings Inc. Olympia Development had agreed to demolish the building and had already hired a private contractor.

When Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero learned of the demolition, she began a last-minute effort to delay it because of the building's historical connection to a 20th-century enclave of businesses and residences catering to the local Chinese community.

The effort resulted in council last week unanimously approving delaying the demolition for one month. The city's historical advisory board was to begin researching whether the building could meet historical designation status, which could have further delayed demolition.

Others joined the effort to save the building, including State Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit.

"I strongly urge the City of Detroit to pause the scheduled demolition to fully consider the historic significance that 3143 Cass Ave. has for Detroit and for the broader community," Chang wrote in a letter to city officials on Wednesday.

"For many Asian Americans in and around the city of Detroit, this building represents where many of their relatives first placed their roots. Located in the center of what is historically known as Chinatown, this property began as a residence in 1883 and was eventually purchased by the Chinese Merchants Association in 1963."

Others who spoke out against the demolition include Roland Hwang, president of American Citizens for Justice, and Curtis Chin, author and filmmaker.

But the reprieve didn't last. Less than 24 hours after council approved the delay, the city's corporation counsel issued an opinion that overruled the council's effort.

"Without proper designation as an historic district, the City must proceed with addressing blight in the interest of public health and safety," Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett wrote, adding that the council resolution lacks any "legal impact."

The legal opinion meant the building should be demolished immediately, said David Bell, director of the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department, BSEED.

Building owner Olympia Development of Michigan said last week it would comply with the city.

"We wish to remain in good standing with the City of Detroit on this issue and await the City’s direction regarding 3143,'" according to Olympia Development's statement.

