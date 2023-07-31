Detroit files 59 charges against top offenders posting illegal signs

Detroit ― Detroit officials are cracking down on the "visual clutter" plaguing some city neighborhoods, filing criminal charges against a suburban business owner they say is one of the top offenders of putting up illegal sign postings.

The city's law department has filed 59 misdemeanor charges in Detroit's 36th District Court following residents' complaints, dedicating resources and manpower to rid the city of illegally placed signs, said Katrina Crawley, assistant director of Detroit's Blight and Remediation Division.

The city's blight team has been removing illegally placed signs since last year and began warning business owners that they may not be aware they violated a city ordinance. But after 18 months of ignored warnings, the city said it has identified the top five repeat offenders and pursued criminal charges.

"We did an outreach to the community business owners, let the owners know they were violating chapter four of the city code and how they could successfully advertise their businesses," Crawley said during a press conference Monday at O'Hair Park. "Even before we got the law involved, we issued several warnings. Detroit Police have the authority to issue tickets, but I believe that’s an ill-use of our services."

In total, 16,000 signs have been removed in 18 months. The city's Blight and Remediation Team has removed 615 signs from Shaw's Plumbing business since February 2022.

But all 59 misdemeanor charges, so far, have been filed against William Shaw IV, of Shaw's Plumbing in Melvindale. He's accused of violating Detroit's sign ordinances by hanging commercial signs without authorization. He faces up to $29,500 in fines, 90 days in jail or both.

Shaw's Plumbing did not respond to a request for comment.

Gail Tubbs, president of Detroit's O’Hair Park Community Association, said the initiative to tackle visual blight began after she wrote letters to the mayor's office, complaining of the signs littering her northwest neighborhood.

“My boundaries are Southfield and Evergreen and these people have the nerve to put these signs on poles all throughout our neighborhood," said Tubbs, who believes most of the offenders aren't from her community. "Businesses, we want you to thrive but social media can get people more service than these signs. We'd rather have that than distracting young and old drivers while they’re trying to drive. So I’m saying stop, we don’t want it."

After the charges against Shaw were filed Friday, the next step is an arraignment on those warrants in about two weeks. The city's General Services Department is leading the effort to document all new signage.

The crackdown on illegal signs follows Duggan's "Blight to Beauty" promise which focuses on removing illegal dumping and abandoned structures.

Crawley said they took extraordinary steps to get the businesses to stop, but charges were filed because the signs became more difficult to remove.

“Some of the worst offenders started hanging the signs much higher. Our teams would have to have to get on the back of truck beds or climb ladders to remove them," she said. "Some of them were anchored by nails or bolts and they made it difficult for us to do our jobs. There were 16,000+ signs removed all throughout this city in 18 months. That took man hours. We typically remove signs on weekends and imagine spending precious city services on this."

Crawley also noted it's not just Detroit businesses to blame for illegal signage. Aside from Shaw, city officials declined to say which other businesses could be facing charges but said the 59 charges filed Friday should serve as a warning.

"Not everyone who is posting is a business in the city. We get plenty from Dearborn, Melvindale, like Shaw's. Who lives in Ecorse," Crawley said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg."

srahal@detroitnews.com