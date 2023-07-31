Health hubs coming to Detroit schools to help students stay in class, address health needs

Detroit — Detroit Public Schools Community District is launching health hubs inside 12 schools to address behavioral, physical and dental needs that might otherwise send students home from school or keep them from coming to class altogether.

On Monday, Nikolai Vittti, DPSCD superintendent, announced the district has received $4.5 million in funding from several organizations to launch the clinics at schools that already have existing school-based health centers or clinics.

Services that will be available at the hubs goes beyond what existing clinics offer, including basic health care, such as physicals and check-ins with a nurse; mental health services for children and families; dental care; family resource centers services offering help with evictions, paying energy bills and legal services; and a food pantry.

"All these problems are barriers that lead children to be chronically absent and children to miss school," Vitti said. "When students are absent less than nine times in a school year, they are anywhere from three to five times more likely to be at or above grade level performers in reading and math or to be college ready at the high school level."

Vitti said there are many factors that get in the way of children being successful — a stomachache that sends a child home, a child who is hungry or a child who needs support from a therapist.

"We know that academic growth and consistent attendance require our students and families to be healthy and stable," Vitti said. "This is another step to ensure our students and families are able to access the support they need through their neighborhood school in alignment with the District's strategic plan's whole-child commitment."

To fund the health hubs, which will be open to students and their families, the district is receiving $2.7 million from Ballmer Group, $750,000 from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, $550,000 from The Kresge Foundation and $500,000 from The Children's Foundation.

The hubs — at Cody, Osborn, Mumford, Henry Ford, Central, Western, Denby, Pershing, East English Village at Finney, Southeastern, Northwestern and Martin Luther King Jr. high schools — will support students and families with their health needs and in turn improve school attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.

The first five hubs will open this school year at Central/Durfee, East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney, Osborn, Southeastern and Western.

Each of the hubs will provide additional wrap-around support services for the whole child and family, in addition to the school-based health centers or clinics at each site, DPSCD officials said.

Hubs will also offer after-school programs, basic needs resources, parent and caregiver engagement and services, and other resources ranging from legal aid to housing counseling.

The funding supports a full-time coordinator position for each health hub, who will provide case management, referral and navigation services to students, families and neighbors to help them access to critical services. Coordinators will also be responsible for enhancing each school site's connectivity with the broader community around it.

DPSCD's K-12 student enrollment for the upcoming school year is projected to remain at 48,200 students across 106 schools. The district is projecting a 335-student increase in preschool with an additional 20 new classrooms next school year. Overall district enrollment is about 2,000 less than pre-pandemic levels, officials said.

Vitti said DPSCD raised its average daily attendance to 82% last school year, the highest it's ever been, but that the district still struggles with chronic absenteeism — defined as missing more than 18 days of school in a year.

Last school year 68% of students were chronically absent. The year before, 77% were.

