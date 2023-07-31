Man in wheelchair, 64, shot and wounded on Detroit's west side Sunday

Detroit police are looking for a suspect or suspects who shot and wounded a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair Sunday, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the area of Eight Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet fired by an unknown suspect.

Medics took the wounded man to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Media reports said the man is a double amputee who doesn't have any legs and frequently panhandles in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

