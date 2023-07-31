Razing of Detroit building with ties to former Chinatown district sparks outcry

Standing in front of the rubble of a demolished building that had deep ties to Detroit's Chinese-American community, more than a dozen members of the Asian-American community and other supporters said they fear an important part of Detroit history is being erased.

The two-story structure at 3143 Cass Avenue was torn down Saturday morning after a week of drama that saw City Council approve delaying demolition of the long-vacant building for one month to research the building's historical significance. The building played a key role in the former Chinatown district.

But city officials quickly overruled council's unanimous vote, contending the roofless, blighted building was a public threat that had been labelled a "dangerous building" back in 2018.

The building owners, Olympia Development of Michigan, the real estate arm of the powerful Ilitch Holdings Inc., went ahead with the demolition even as Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero still was seeking a way to give the building an official historical designation that could have prevented it from being razed.

The move has sparked a flurry of response from the Asian-American diaspora not only in Metro Detroit, but in other states. State Sen. Stephanie Chang recalled Monday she worked in the building as a college student with the civil rights group, American Citizens for Justice.

"Some of us are really devastated by the demolition that happened, that is still occurring," Chang, D-Detroit, said in front of the building Monday.

The Cass Avenue building once was part of the historic Chinatown, a 20th-century enclave of businesses and residences catering to the local Chinese community. The building dated back to 1883. In 1963, it was purchased by the Chinese Merchants Association Hall (On Leong Tong) and served as the heart of the recently displaced Chinese American community in Detroit.

Metro Detroiters Carolyn Chin and Jason Lee talked about descendants of their family who ran a restaurant in the building decades ago. Roland Hwang talked about how in the 1980s, a group met in the building to discuss ways to speak out about the racially motivated killing of Vincent Chin. That group, American Citizens for Justice, remains an active civil rights group.

"It's really sad to see that history is fleeing. But at the same time it's a really pivotal moment for us, and I think Olympia, and Ilitch, to make this a space that honors our history," Chin said.

Many who spoke Monday urged the city and building owners Olympia Development to develop something that recognizes the former Chinatown's history.

Olympia Development didn't respond for requests to comment Monday. The former Chinatown is now near the 50-block area called The District Detroit. The district on the northern edge of downtown includes the corporate headquarters of the Little Caesars pizza chain, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre.

Those facilities are either controlled or owned by entities linked to Ilitch Holdings. In total, entities linked to the Ilitches own or control at least 60% of the properties in the 50-blocks of The District Detroit, ranging from parking lots and various empty parcels, according to a Detroit News analysis of the area.

Several other buildings in the former Chinatown have been renovated and found new life in recent years. Among those fairly new businesses are the Peterboro restaurant, Iconic Tatoo and 8 Degrees Plato. In May, a building on the same block as the Cass Avenue building is expected to become an Asian-themed eatery.

That building, 3175 Cass, was the former Chung's restaurant, which closed more than two decades ago. None of the revived buildings and developments are owned or controlled by Olympia Development.

