Two Detroit police officers charged with sex asault, road rage in separate incidents

Detroit — A pair of Detroit police officers have been charged with felonies in separate off-duty incidents — criminal sexual assault and brandishing a pistol during a traffic altercation — in what the police chief Monday called a "very disappointing situation."

Detroit police Chief James White said during a news conference that both alleged crimes were committed in the suburbs last week. Because the cases happened out of DPD's jurisdiction, and because one of the incidents was an alleged sexual assault, neither the chief nor Professional Standards Bureau Cmdr. Michael McGinnis provided many details of either case during the briefing.

"I have exercised my authority to suspend both officers immediately," White said. Per union rules, the suspensions must be imposed with pay unless the chief asks the Board of Police Commissioners to withhold their salaries. White said he planned to make the request at Thursday's board meeting.

A five-year veteran from the 3rd Precinct on July 28 allegedly committed the sexual assault against an adult in Woodhaven; the felonious assault charge stems from an alleged July 29 road-rage incident in Madison Heights in which the officer, a 26-year veteran who worked in the Tactical Operations Unit, pointed a pistol at another motorist. No shots were fired and the officer didn't leave her vehicle, White said.

Neither officer has a history of disciplinary actions, the chief said.

"I have serious concerns about the conduct of these officers," White said. "Wearing the badge is an absolute privilege and not a right. These two did not uphold that privilege to wear the badge."

White added: "We're releasing very limited information because it's outside our jurisdiction and we want to be sensitive to the victim of sexual assault. The focus today is on transparency and letting you know that it happened. We're always going to be transparent as we can with things like this. We don't want it to just get out."

