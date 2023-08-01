Suspended Detroit cop on house arrest, faces life in prison after alleged sex assault

Woodhaven — A suspended Detroit Police officer is on house arrest and facing life in prison after being accused of a sexual assault that allegedly happened last week in Woodhaven.

David Apperson, a five-year veteran of the Detroit police force, was arraigned Monday in Woodhaven's 33rd District Court on a charge of first-degree sexual conduct, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison. The alleged assault happened July 27, and a warrant was requested two days later, court records show.

"(Apperson) was given a $100,000 personal bond, with GPS tether/house arrest," Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a Tuesday email. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m., August 8 in the district court, Miller said.

The defendant's court-appointed attorney Salle Erwin said Tuesday she'd been assigned the case just minutes before being asked to comment, and said she didn't know any details — including that her client was a police officer.

Apperson, who worked at the 3rd Precinct prior to his suspension, is one of two Detroit Police officers charged with felonies Monday in separate alleged incidents.

Detroit Police Cpl. Amy Szarafinski is accused of pointing a gun at a fellow motorist Saturday while driving near Interstate 75 and 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights, the city's police said in a Tuesday press release.

The alleged incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. when "officers received a complaint of a road rage incident where a driver pointed a handgun at another driver," the release said.

Szarafinski, a 26-year veteran and former member of the Detroit Police Tactical Operations Unit, faces up to four years in prison following her Monday arraignment in 43rd District Court on one count of felonious assault. She was also charged with brandishing a firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor. She was given a $25,000 personal bond.

Attempts Tuesday to verify whether Szarafinski was represented by an attorney were not successful.

During a press conference Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White called the allegations "disturbing" and suspended both officers without pay, per the contract with the Detroit Police Officers Association Union that require the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners to approve requests by the police chief to withhold pay during suspensions.

White said he planned to ask the board during its meeting Thursday to approve suspensions without pay for both officers.

Police Commissioner Willie Burton said he would make a decision about the chief's request after hearing the allegations against them.

"These officers are entitled to due process," Burton said. "I'll be reviewing these two cases with my colleagues at our next board meeting."

During requests to withhold pay during officers' suspensions, the board meets privately to discuss the allegations before going back on the record to announce its decision.

A phone call to the Detroit Police Officers Association union Tuesday was not returned.

