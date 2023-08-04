Detroit man charged in theft of French bulldog

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with taking a French bulldog last week, officials announced Friday.

Damario Lipsey, 30, was arraigned Thursday in Detroit's 36th District Court on one count of armed robbery, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office said in a statement.

Authorities allege Lipsey had a handgun when he approached a 27-year-old man walking his dog around noon on July 29 near Greenfield and Pilgrim.

Lipsey allegedly robbed the victim of his dog as well as money, according to the release.

He was arrested July 31.

"The victim in the case has confirmed that his dog has not been returned," the Prosecutor's Office said.

At his arraignment Thursday, Lipsey stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered, records show. Bond was set at $250,000.

A bond re-determination hearing is set for Monday before Judge William McConico. A probable cause conference follows on Aug. 11. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 18.