Detroit man kills wife about an hour before scheduled divorce proceeding, police say

Detroit — A man who was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for a divorce proceeding ambushed his wife about an hour before the hearing, chased her up the street and gunned her down, the city's police chief said.

The incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Gunston on Detroit's east side, Police Chief James White said during a press conference outside Public Safety Headquarters.

"It's just a tragic, tragic situation," White said. "They have children together, and you've got to feel for them. They've lost their mom — and they lost their dad, too, because he's going to jail."

White said the couple was going through a contentious divorce.

"They had a proceeding scheduled for 9:00 (a.m.)," he said. "Now, we've got another domestic violence homicide victim."

White said details were incomplete, although he said the suspect and victim were Detroit residents in their 30s and had multiple children together.

The attack started outside the woman's home, White said.

"She was pulling out of her driveway when the suspect pulled up," he said. "She jumped out of the car and took off running. He chased her down the block and shot her."

Someone who saw the man chasing the victim dialed 911; officers in the area arrived within seconds, White said.

"They heard the gunshots, and when they got to the scene, the suspect is standing over his wife holding the gun," White said. "The officers showed great restraint by not getting into a gunfight with him. They told him to drop the weapon, he complied and they immediately took him into custody."

At least six shell casings were recovered from the scene, White said.

The chief said the officers got to the scene in time to arrest the suspect with the smoking gun in his hand but were unable to save the victim's life.

"They tried to aid her," he said. "But there was nothing they could do."

