Detroit police probe stabbing, fatal shooting on city's west side

Detroit Police are investigating two separate violent crimes that occurred Saturday on Detroit's west side.

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in a vehicle in the area of Southampton and Barham streets in Detroit. Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Earlier Saturday, around 12:10 a.m., another man was found stabbed in the area of Grand River Avenue and Meyer Road. The man is in critical condition.

The investigations are ongoing and police did not release the identities of the victims.

