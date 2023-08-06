DPD supervisor charged, suspended a year after video shows attack on naked, handcuffed woman

Detroit — A Detroit Police lieutenant who was captured on video last year attacking a naked, handcuffed woman was stripped of her gun Tuesday and barred from having contact with citizens as she awaits disposition on a misdemeanor assault charge.

An officer’s body-worn camera was rolling on May 29, 2022, as he and his peers from the 5th Precinct, led by shift supervisor Lt. Velma Hampton, approached the mentally ill woman who was sprawled naked in a southbound Gratiot lane outside the precinct. After officers lifted the woman from the street and cuffed her, she spat on Hampton, who lunged forward, grabbing the woman's hair and flailing at her before officers pulled their boss off the woman.

“The lieutenant's conduct during her encounter as depicted in the video is unacceptable and unbecoming of a DPD supervisor," Detroit police James White said in a statement Friday.

"While the member has been charged with a misdemeanor, given that this incident falls outside normal circumstances and that this member is a lieutenant, who is to be held to a higher standard, I will be exploring a number of options, including but not limited to a suspension from the department," the chief said.

"Until this determination is made, the member will be prohibited from direct citizen contact and will not be permitted to exercise supervisory authority over members in the field," White said.

Police had to wait until the charges were filed before handing down the suspension, per the contract with the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association, union President Mark Young said.

"Lt. Hampton is an outstanding leader who had an unfortunate situation with an unsheltered, mentally ill person," Young said. "Initially, she tried to save that woman's life by removing her from the street. This is a very challenging job and when a trier of the fact reviews the case, we believe she'll be vindicated."

Hampton was charged July 14 in Detroit's 36th District Court with misdemeanor assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 93 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. The defendant was granted a $2,000 personal bond and is scheduled to appear before 36th District Court Judge Lynise Bryant for an Aug. 28 pretrial hearing.

Multiple issues caused the delay in bringing charges after Detroit police submitted a warrant for review in August 2022, said Maria Miller, assistant Wayne County prosecutor, in an email Friday.

"The allegations happened on May 29, 2022," Miller said. "The warrant request came to our office on August 12, 2022. It was incomplete when WCPO received it, so other work was requested. The items requested came in at different times and this caused a delay in the review process."

Following the incident, Hampton didn't submit a Use of Force or Detainee Injury Report, as is required whenever a Detroit police officer uses force against a citizen, until after The Detroit News reached out to DPD officials about the incident.

A Detroit police source in June 2022 gave The News a pirated video of the incident after using his cellphone to film the footage from a department desktop computer. Footage directly from the officers' body-worn cameras later was obtained through a public records request.

