Detroit man police say ambushed estranged wife charged in her fatal shooting

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting his wife last week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Breon McIntosh, 35, was arraigned Sunday through 36th District Court on premeditated first-degree murder and felony firearm charges, records show.

He stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered. Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath remanded him to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14. A preliminary examination follows at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 21 before Judge Kenneth King.

McIntosh was arrested shortly after the incident Friday.

He and his wife, identified as Andricka McIntosh, 35, had been scheduled to appear that morning for a divorce proceeding, but he ambushed her about an hour before the hearing in the 6000 block of Gunston, police Chief James White told reporters.

White said the couple was amid a contentious divorce and the attack started outside the woman's home.

Authorities allege the pair started arguing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"She was pulling out of her driveway when the suspect pulled up," White said Friday. "She jumped out of the car and took off running. He chased her down the block and shot her."

“The alleged facts in this case are an egregious example of what domestic violence looks like," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Monday.

"The death of Andricka McIntosh is the eighth domestic violence homicide this year and, very unfortunately, there will be more. This cannot be said enough, the most dangerous time in the life of a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship."

Meanwhile, relatives have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help McIntosh's children.

Through Monday evening, the effort had raised more than $5,100 of a $10,000 goal.

"Andricka leaves behind seven children and one adopted nephew, who is special needs. Due to this unforeseen tragedy, these beautiful young children will be left to live without a mother and a father," the organizer, Kanisha Williams, wrote on the website. "This tragedy will change their lives forever."