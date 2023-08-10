1 man dead, 1 woman hospitalized after crash near I-94 in Detroit, car plows into house

Detroit — One man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a vehicle plowed into a home on Detroit's east side near Interstate 94 Thursday morning, rupturing a gas line on the property, Detroit Police Department said.

An unidentified adult male driving a black Pontiac Grand Prix collided with a black Ford Focus, striking a female driver who was transported to a local hospital, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

Around 5:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the I-94 service drive near the 20000 block of Moross Road in Detroit, where a vehicle reportedly plowed into a home, Donakowski said. The victims, according to media reports, were transported to St. Johns Hospital in Detroit.

Donakowski confirmed that DTE crews were on the scene following reports of a ruptured gas line at the home, resulting from the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.

