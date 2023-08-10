Detroit set to resume water shutoffs next week for some residents

Detroit — For the first time since the COVID-19 lockdowns, the city of Detroit will begin shutting off water to residential customers who owe more than $5,000 and live in middle- to high-income neighborhoods, said Detroit water officials.

About 750 households are at risk of the water shutoffs starting next week because no one from the residence has responded to attempts by the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department to contact the household, said director Gary Brown at a news conference Thursday. The households are in areas that U.S. Census tracts show have residents with middle-to-high incomes, Brown said. The department is not the tracking the incomes of individual customers of households, Brown said.

The households at risk are "all over the city," Brown said.

Last month, water department staff began knocking on customers' doors who had $5,000 or higher water bills to alert residents they could be subject to a water shutoff in the next 10 days. If the resident wasn't reached, the staff left door hangers explaining the potential shutoff.

Residents would need to contact the water department and enter into a payment plan to avoid the shutoff. Brown said based on experience, a large percentage of residents will enter into a plan and not have any interruption of service. And if water is cut off, the service often is returned quickly because a resident will respond.

"Just in the last three days, we got 500 calls" from households that have received final warnings, Brown said. "I suspect that within the next couple of days, we'll have 60% of those customers in a payment plan. If you get in a payment plan, you enjoy the benefits of a moratorium and you will not be shut off."

For renters with landlords with high outstanding bills, a payment plan can be arranged. In some cases, the water bills can be transferred to the tenant's name if the landlord may have neglected to pay the bill.

Brown said outstanding water bills gets turned into "bad debt" for the water department. "When we don't collect that amount of money, that bad debt gets rolled into next year's rates, which increases rates," Brown said.

The department's water bill collection rate was 92% prior to the pandemic and has dropped to 77%. Delinquencies are not concentrated in any particular area of the city, Brown said. The department had stopped residential water shutoff due to non-payments since March 6, 2020.

For information, call (313) 267-8000 or go to bit.ly/DWSDWaterPaymentPlan

laguilar@detroitnews.com

