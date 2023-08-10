Law enforcement officials seize 8 pounds of crystal meth valued at $80K

Detroit — Law enforcement officials this week seized eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at $80,000 during a bust Tuesday.

According to Michigan State Police, multiple agencies worked together including the County of Macomb Enforcement Team and Criminal Interdiction Unit and the FBI. They conducted an operation in Detroit on Tuesday, though it was unclear exactly when, MSP wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Charges are pending against an unidentified suspect.

Crystal methamphetamine can cause rapid heart rate, increased blood pressure and damage to the small bloodvessels in the brain, which can lead to stroke, the Justice Department noted on its website. Overdoses can causehyperthermia convulsions and death.

An investigation is ongoing, state police said. Further details were not immediately available

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar