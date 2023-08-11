Detroit police search for suspects after officer shot in the leg

Detroit police are searching for three suspects after an officer was shot in the leg early Friday morning.

Three officers responded just after midnight Friday to the area of Morang and Whitehill on the city's west side to investigate an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection technology. Several people approached them and said an empty apartment building was occupied by three people who shouldn't be there, Chief James White said during a press release early Friday.

As they approached the building, three people exited, White said. One man shot at the officers, striking one of them in the calf. The other two officers started shooting back at the person who shot the officer, but White said it is unclear if anyone was hit.

He did not say the condition the officer was in. DPD Cpl. Dan Donokowski said Friday morning he did not have further information.

The trio fled toward the west, White said. The shooter was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had dreadlocks, White said.

"We are encountering violence like we haven't seen," White said during the press conference. "Extreme violence and poor decision making."

No one had been arrested as of the 2 a.m. press conference. Donokowski said at 7:30 a.m. he did not have further information.

