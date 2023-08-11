National 'community baby shower' kicks off in Detroit for at-risk moms

Federal health officials will be in Detroit Saturday to kick off a national community baby shower tour for new and expectant mothers in communities with high maternal and morbidity rates.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is launching its M.O.M.S. Tour, which stands for Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers, at Greater Emmanuel Intuitional Church of God in Christ.

The shower, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., brings together mental health professionals, birth workers, medical professionals and community members to engage in discussions on maternal health disparities and explore ways to provide supports and services for women at risk, officials said.

New moms, pregnant women and families are invited to join the event and will have access to educational information, health-related coverage, mental health services and local support services offered by doulas and midwives. Vaccinations and food are also available.

Officials said the M.O.M.S. Tour will intentionally serve those at greatest risk: Black and American Indian and Alaska Native moms in urban and rural communities.

Federal health officials will be joined by the Institute for Population Health, Healthy Start Detroit, American Indian Health and Family Services, Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Health Department, Wayne State University, the University of Michigan Health and others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times and American Indian and Alaska Native women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women, and more than 80% of those deaths are preventable.

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, especially among Black and American Indian and Alaska Native women who are 2.5-3 times more likely to die during childbirth compared to non-Hispanic Whites.

Pre-term births, which disproportionately affect Black women, can lead to infant deaths or lifelong health struggles, cost of billions of dollars in medical care and exact an immeasurable human toll.

The March of Dimes has ranked Detroit as the worst among 100 cities in the nation for its preterm birth rate for the past three consecutive years.

According to a new report from the state of Michigan, deaths of moms from the complications of pregnancy are rising rapidly, and nearly two-thirds of those deaths were preventable.

The March of Dimes Foundation gave Michigan a D+ grade for prenatal care. More than 600 Michigan babies die each year before their first birthday, a 20% higher death rate than the national average.

Last month, 18 of Michigan's high-risk pregnancy physicians from 14 major universities and hospital networks across Michigan formed the SOS Maternity Network (Synergy of Scholars in Maternal and Infant Health Equity Network). The group is led by Dr. Sonia Hassan and Wayne State’s Office of Women’s Health.

The network will develop a new model for the delivery of care for pregnant women and newborns, and will participate in research evaluations led by WSU’s Office of Women’s Health, officials said.

In addition to Detroit, the tour will visit Texas, New Mexico, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Greater Emmanuel Intuitional Church of God in Christ is at 19190 Schaefer Highway in Detroit.