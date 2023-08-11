Teen wounded in shooting in east Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 14-year-old boy wounded on Detroit’s east side.

Officers were called to a home near Remington Avenue near Dequindre around 12:45 p.m., Detroit police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett told reporters.

They found the youth had been struck once, she said.

He was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was not immediately known Friday night.

Police learned the teen had been with a group of other youths, including a 19-year-old, when the shot was fired, Pritchett said.

Detectives are working to determine how the 14-year-old was shot, who had the gun and if it had been legally registered, she added.

"If in fact any adult had any responsibility in this firearm being in this home, we’re seeking charges," Pritchett said. "As adults, it is our moral obligation to make sure our children are safe. We don’t add to that demise."

Investigators learned another minor was wounded by gunfire at the home recently. She did not provide more details on that incident or the outcome.

The city has seen multiple shootings involving children this year.

In June, a 6-year-old boy found an unsecured handgun at a west side home and shot his nearly 1-year-old brother, authorities said.

That led to child abuse charges for their parents.

In April and May, two 5-year-olds were shot in separate incidents.

Those shooting coincided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing new laws, slated to take effect in 2024, that expand background check requirements for firearm purchases and impose storage standards on guns kept in homes where children are present. The storage bills require individuals who have firearms at home where a minor is present to keep the guns in a locked box or have them unloaded and locked.

The legislation marks the most significant firearm restrictions Michigan has enacted in nearly 30 years.