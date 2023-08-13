Man killed in triple shooting, child killed in crash in Detroit

A man was killed and two are in critical condition after a triple shooting Saturday in Detroit, police said.

Police said an argument escalated into violence about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 19900 block of Burt Road near Pembroke Avenue.

Police do not have any suspects in custody for the shooting, and the identities of the victims were not released.

On Friday evening, a young girl was killed in a fatal crash on Detroit's east side.

According to police, a black Mercury with three children inside between the ages of 3 and 7-years-old struck a white Honda Passport head on around 8 p.m. Friday on Van Dyke at East McNichols.

Police believe a blown tire on the black Mercury led to the crash.

Police did not release the identities or conditions of the victims or the drivers involved.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com