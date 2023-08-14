Former police commissioner stands mute on indecent conduct charges; trial date set

Detroit — Former Detroit Board of Police Commissioners Chairman Bryan Ferguson stood mute Monday during his arraignment on misdemeanor charges of indecent and obscene conduct following an incident last month in which he was cited for having sex with a prostitute in his truck on the city's northwest side.

Ferguson, who resigned his commissioner's post the day after the alleged July 12 incident, had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf Monday, and his attorney Daphne Bradfield requested a bench trial from 36th District Court Judge Larry Williams. During the three-minute hearing that started an hour late, Williams set a Sept. 11 trial date.

According to Wayne County Sheriff's officials, members of an undercover narcotics and morality squad spotted Ferguson sitting in his truck in the Happy Homes neighborhood near Schoolcraft and Sorrento on Detroit's northwest side.

Sheriff's officials said when deputies began to write Ferguson a ticket, he told them, "Hey, listen, I'm a Detroit police commissioner. Can you help me out?"

Hours after the incident, Ferguson told WXYZ (Ch. 7) that a woman had jumped into his truck and that he was trying to get her out when the deputies pulled up.

Ferguson, who is married according to his biography on the city's website, was given a misdemeanor citation for indecent obscene conduct, and his truck was towed.

