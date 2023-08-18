Police supervisor shoots dead armed man in southwest Detroit near I-75

An unidentified armed White man was shot dead Friday night by a Detroit police supervisor after he pointed a gun at the supervisor in the area of West Vernor and the Interstate-75 freeway on the city's southwest side, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

A police supervisor was on patrol in the area around 8 p.m. when he encountered a man in his "late 50s or early 60s" who was blocking traffic at the intersection, White said during a Friday night media briefing.

"At some point during this investigation, the suspect produces a handgun, points it at the supervisor and the supervisor fires shots," the police chief said.

White couldn't say how many shots were fired.

Police attempted CPR on the suspect at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital and declared dead on arrival, White said.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation, which is the standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

