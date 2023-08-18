Detroit awarded $33M for water system upgrades in 11 neighborhoods

The city of Detroit was awarded $33.1 million in low-interest loans to replace lead service lines and other water system upgrades for 11 city neighborhoods, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Friday.

The grants, which will come through EGLE’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, aim to help communities upgrade aging infrastructure to ensure healthy drinking water. The fund is a low-interest loan program. As water systems repay the loans, the repayments and interest flow back into the fund to support new loans.

The City of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is set to receive two state grants.

One grant is for $17.3 million for projects that include the "rehabilitation and replacement" of cast iron water main pipe and associated lead service lines located east of Livernois Avenue in the Martin Park, Pilgrim Village, University District and Grixdale Farms neighborhoods, according to an EGLE statement.

The other is a $15.8 million grant for the same type of work in areas located west of Livernois Avenue in the Warrendale, McDowell, Brightmoor, Claytown, Springwells, Crary/St. Mary’s, and Grandmont neighborhoods.

Michigan's lead pipe replacement rule, put in place after the Flint water crisis, requires all lead service lines to be replaced over two decades.

EGLE announced a total of $41.5 million in grants on Friday. The City of Jackson was awarded $8.4 million for various projects.

Seventy percent of Michigan residents are served by more than 1,000 community wastewater systems and a similar percentage get drinking water from community water systems. Those systems often struggle to find the money to address legacy issues like aging drinking water and stormwater facilities and emerging challenges like new standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “forever chemicals.”

Since January 2019, the state of Michigan has spent over $4 billion to upgrade drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater facilities the state.

