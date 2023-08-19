Belle Isle Nature Center abuzz for Bee Fest

Detroit — The Belle Isle Nature Center held its annual Bee Fest Saturday, offering the island's visitors a glimpse into the world of six-legged pollinators. So, what the buzz?

Dozens descended on the nature center's campus located in Michigan's most visited state park to commemorate National Bee Day, to learn about the insect, the environment they thrive in and how the public can support the pollinators who protect biodiversity and local ecosystems.

"In Michigan specifically, there are about 500 types of native bees — bees that look like flies, bees that live alone or in groups and bees that can't sting," said Amy Greene, director of the Belle Isle Nature Center. "Here, we like to take visitors through our pollinator gardens (to understand) the relationship between pollinators and plants, as well as birds, wasps, months and butterflies, which are all pollinators. But today is the day for bees."

Greene said nearly 30% of produce that humans consume is reliant on pollination. Bees, she said, pollinate crops such as apples, cranberries, melons, almonds and broccoli. Fruits like blueberries and cherries are nearly 80% dependent on honeybee pollination, she added.

Although more than 4,000 bee species are cited humming around the nation, bee populations have significantly dropped across North America, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dwindling numbers attributed to habitats, diseases, parasites and environmental contaminants, the agency noted.

Greene said nurturing the biodiversity of bees and plants results from the actions of humans and their large impact on ecosystems.

"Challenges for bees are pesticides from lawns that get sprayed. Dandelions and tree buds (that sprout) in the spring season are bees' first food. We like to help people know that it's OK to leave the dandelions alone because they're helping an entire ecosystem. The easiest thing to do to help pollinators is to leave alone the local, native plants that bees and other species depend on., which ultimately helps us."

Grace Henry, a community nature instructor with Michigan State University's Extension in Wayne County, said because one out of every three bites of our food comes is made with the help of pollinators, if bees and other pollinators don't have the hosts to help them thrive, those species will struggle and vice versa.

"Our fruits and vegetables are not going to thrive as much if we don't sustain the pollinator population, which includes bees."

The Agriculture Department estimates that pollinators' ecological service is valued at $200 billion each year, which included their role in generating more profitable yields on America's working agricultural lands, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the nature center's visitors learned bee-friendly gardening tips, made beeswax candles, toured the campus with beekeepers and enjoyed the tastes of multiflavored honey

Helping to raise awareness of pollinators in neighborhoods by avoiding pesticide use and planting local, native plants are a pair of ways to "thank a bee," Greene said.

