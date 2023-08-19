Eastern Market CEO injured, wife dead after being hit by car

The Detroit News

Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian, were hit by a car walking to dinner Friday night in Detroit.

Vivian Carmody died after the crash at St. Aubin and Lafayette in Detroit, and Dan Carmody is in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital and expected to recover, according to a press release from the market.

“The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time,” President Katy Trudeau said in the release.

Trudeau will serve as CEO while Carmody recovers from his injuries with the support of the Eastern Market Board of Directors and Board President Cindy Pasky.

Detroit police took a suspect into custody at the scene and is investigating the incident.

Vivian Carmody worked for Carmody Consulting for 13 years, serving as partner and brand strategist, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also served as executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority from February 2017 to August 2019, and executive director of Main Street Franklin from July 2010 to September 2013.

She received a bachelor's degree from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.

The Carmody’s six daughters have been notified and one is on her way to Detroit as Dan undergoes surgery on his ankle Saturday.

Condolences and well wishes may be directed to Eastern Market Partnership admin@easternmarket.org.

Come back to The Detroit News for more on this developing story.