Detroit wins preservation grant for Black women's clubhouse on Ferry Street

Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

A landmark of Detroit civil rights history is getting a boost with a national $75,000 grant.

The Detroit Historic Designation Advisory Board has been selected as one of only eight projects nationwide to receive a $75,000 History of Equal Rights Grant by the National Park Services.

The grant money will fund preservation efforts at the Detroit Association of Colored Women's Club headquarters, now known as the Detroit Association of Women's Club. The efforts will include a historic structures report for the building and to nominate the site to the National Register of Historic Places.

Janese Chapman, director of the Historic Designation Advisory Board, said the clubhouse is significant to Black history in Detroit.

The Detroit Association of Colored Women's Clubs was established in 1921 by eight clubs of Black women who came together to address social and welfare issues in the city's Black community.

The club is "one of the oldest continuing Women's clubs in Detroit," Chapman said.

In 1941, under the leadership of civil rights activist and club president Rosa Slade Gragg, the club bought a building at Ferry and Brush Streets that originally was constructed as a home for William Lennane in 1913. To produce her share of the $2,000 down payment, Slade Gragg took out a second mortgage on her home.

Chapman told the story of how the Detroit Association of Colored Women's Clubs got around a racially restrictive covenant on the property.

"At the time they were looking to acquire a clubhouse, Black people could not live on Ferry Street between the Woodward and John R," said Chapman. "So ... they had the address changed. There was originally an address on Ferry Street, and they changed the address and moved it around the corner to the address on (Brush Street) so they could buy the property."

The entrance that club members closed off to change the address is still visible on the Ferry Street side of the building.

Slade Gragg continued her activism into the 1950s and '60s. In 1958, Gragg was elected president of the National Association of Colored Women, where in 1961 she launched a campaign to save the Frederick Douglass house in Washington, D.C. Slade Gragg advised three U.S. presidents — Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson — on race relations and other matters.

Champan said it is the first time Detroit has won a History of Equal Rights grant since it was established in the 1970s. The History of Equal Rights grant is funded by the federal Historic Preservation Fund, which works to preserve historical sites connected to the movement for equal rights in the United States.

The purpose of the grant, she said, is to make sure all stories are told.

"The grant itself is basically to bring (the National Parks Service) to align with the history of all America," Chapman. "The National Park Service, what they have been doing and what they strive to do, is to make sure that the history of America is being told particularly from the point of view of underrepresented folks (and) communities."

The Detroit Association of Women's Club grant project is one of five recent grants received by the Historic Designation Advisory Board. Plans include a survey of Eight Mile/Wyoming and expanding historic contexts for Latinx, Middle Eastern and women's histories in Detroit.