Detroit teachers union says it has tentative agreement with district

The Detroit Federation of Teachers announced Sunday it had come to a tentative agreement with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Union leaders will deliver the agreement to members Monday, which is the first day back to school for educators, DFT said in a news release. The terms of the agreement were confidential until union members review it and cast ratification votes. The tentative contract covers the 2023-24 school year.

Ratification votes will be cast between the meeting Monday and noon Thursday, according to the release.

Students return to class Aug. 28.

DFT President Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins previously told The Detroit News that pay raises and working conditions were issues the parties had discussed, but declined to elaborate.

"We look forward to continuing our work and commitment to providing our students and families the best possible educational services and opportunities," a statement from the teachers union said.

The DFT represents about 4,300 professional and educational school staff members including teachers, counselors, social workers and others. DPS is the state's largest school district.

A representative for the district could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.

