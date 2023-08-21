Police seek homicide charges against driver in death of Eastern Market CEO's wife

Detroit — The city's police chief said Monday investigators have submitted a warrant seeking homicide charges against a 29-year-old Romulus man who allegedly lost control of his van and hit Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian as they walked to dinner Friday night.

Vivian Carmody died after the crash at St. Aubin and Lafayette streets in Detroit; Dan Carmody is in Detroit Receiving Hospital and expected to recover, Detroit police Chief James White said during a press briefing Monday outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

The driver likely suffered an overdose while the van was in motion, White said.

White said a warrant request has been sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office seeking "homicide charges" against the man, whose name was withheld because he's not yet been charged.

"The suspect was both intoxicated with narcotics and alcohol," White said. "He went through what appears to be a possible overdose as he was driving when he lost control of the vehicle ... it went over the median and struck the Carmodys, then he hit a tree."

When police arrived, White said the suspect was passed out.

"He had to be given Narcan and was transported to the hospital," White said.

"It's just a horrible, horrible situation," the chief said. "(Dan Carmody) is expected to physically recover from his injuries, but as you can imagine, emotionally he'll probably never recover, losing his business partner and his friend. They have six beautiful children together."

White declined to identify what narcotic was found in the suspect's system.

"Obviously we’ve already drawn blood (and) will be doing a toxicology report as far as what was in his system," White said. "He was under the influence of a narcotic, but I'm not prepared to tell you exactly what. He was also drunk, and it appears he lost control of the vehicle when you look at the video. He's driving relatively slow, then he kind of gradually goes off course, crosses over the median and strikes Mr. and Mrs. Carmody on the sidewalk."

Condolences and well wishes may be directed to Eastern Market Partnership admin@easternmarket.org.

