Detroit transit chief stepping down after 3 years on the job

The head of Detroit's bus system is stepping down in October following a three-year tenure with the agency.

Mikel Oglesby, the city's executive director of transit in charge of operations at the Detroit Department of Transportation, will leave city government by the end of October, Mayor Mike Duggan's office said Tuesday.

Duggan has appointed the head of the city's paratransit services, G. Michael Staley, as interim director of DDOT.

Oglesby joined the Duggan administration in May 2020, in the throes of the city's health crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic that caused DDOT to reduce bus service for months that year.

“Mikel took over DDOT in early 2020 and was immediately faced with the Covid crisis,” Duggan said in a statement. “He worked very hard to lead DDOT through a challenging period and we deeply appreciate his contributions. Everyone at the City wishes him all the best in his next chapter.”

When Oglesby was hired to run DDOT in the spring of 2020, he indicated he would commit to three years of service to the city, according to Duggan's office.

Last year, Ogelsby oversaw controversial changes to the city's public transportation services for disabled Detroiters.

Since pandemic, DDOT has struggled with a near-daily bus driver shortage, causing routes to be canceled or buses to be late. The mayor's office said Tuesday that 97% of DDOT's buses have been on time this calendar year.

Staley has worked in public transportation for paralyzed riders for 29 years, according to the mayor's office.

“The citizens of Detroit expect and deserve public transportation services that are safe, reliable, customer-oriented, and cost effective,” Staley said in a statement. “Safe service means freedom from risk-for drivers, passengers, and the general public. Reliable service is directly related to the number of drivers that the Detroit Department of Transportation can place behind the wheel every day. Safer service and more reliable service will be the two top priorities of DDOT in the near-term.”

