First woman sworn in as Wayne State University president

Detroit — After being officially sworn in Tuesday as Wayne State University's first female president, Kimberly Andrews Espy said she felt a responsibility to honor the work done by those who came before her as she moves the school into the future.

Espy, the 13th person to assume the president's chair since the university's founding in 1868, received multiple standing ovations during her swearing-in ceremony in the Student Center Ballroom on the WSU campus in Detroit. Judge Eric L. Clay of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit administered the oath.

"We have been entrusted with great responsibility to lead in our respective roles," Espy said at the swearing-in ceremony. "Many people count on us ... we are the beneficiaries of those who have come before us and who also seized the opportunity and rose to the challenge of their times.

"Many people counted on them, too, and they delivered so many achievements," Espy said. "In this, our time to lead, we owe their legacy of impact our best efforts while we are the caretakers of Wayne State's future."

Espy began serving as president on Aug. 1. The Wayne State University Board of Governors voted unanimously on June 30 to name her as president following a national search. She succeeds M. Roy Wilson, who held the role for the last decade.

Linda Beale, a member of the search committee and president of the Academic Senate, said there were several "tells" during Espy's interview that showed she'd make a good university president.

"She listens to others with a desire to understand," Beale said during Tuesday's ceremony. "That's key to having an understanding of different points of view and critical to understanding the world around us. She will be a great representative for us."

Mark Kornbluh, Wayne State provost and senior vice-president for academic affairs, said he also was impressed by Espy's focus on students.

"President Espy is exactly the kind of president we need to take us to the next level," he said. "She deeply values our students and knows their success is our success ... she also understands that diversity, equity and inclusion isn't just a slogan here — it's our mission.

"With her values and experiences, it's almost like this job was made for her," Kornbluh said.

Espy, a Cincinnati native and licensed clinical psychologist, has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, according to Wayne State's website. She has served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at San Antonio, "where she championed social and economic opportunity by promoting affordable access to a top-quality research university education," the website said.

She has a national reputation for promoting academic, institutional and student success, highlighting faculty research and deepening partnerships and engagement between the university and community, according to her biography on the website of the University of Texas.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

X (formerly Twitter): @GeorgeHunter_DN