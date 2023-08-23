'Purple Heart Vets' Detroit gang members indicted on racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking

Detroit — Six members of the Purple Heart Vets gang, so named because they promoted themselves as soldiers and passed out Purple Heart medals to members who engaged in violence, were indicted Tuesday on federal charges that include racketeering conspiracy, trafficking controlled substances and unemployment insurance fraud.

The defendants, Devin King, Vincent McKinney, Malik Thomas and Trevon Mathis, all of Detroit, Jordan Gillmore of Novi and Devon Hill of Taylor were alleged leaders of the gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Tuesday. All defendants are 24 years old except for Mathis, who is 23, and Hill, who is 25.

"According to the indictment and other court records, the Purple Heart Vets gang allegedly promote themselves as soldiers in battle, engaging in violence on the streets of Detroit on behalf of the gang," the release said.

"Operating primarily on the northwest side of Detroit, the leaders rewarded gang members who engaged in acts of violence with Purple Hearts. They obtained guns and coordinated attacks on their rivals. The attacks led to multiple shootings in and around Detroit, which resulted in serious injuries and fatalities.

"In one instance, a minor was caught in the crossfire during an attack on a rival gang member," the release said. "The gang also sold controlled substances and engaged in significant unemployment insurance fraud to raise money to further their criminal activities."

It was unclear late Tuesday whether any of the defendants had retained legal counsel.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

X (formerly Twitter): @GeorgeHunter_DN