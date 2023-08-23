Detroit stepfather charged with involuntary manslaughter after 7-year-old shoots himself

A Detroit stepfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse after his 7-year-old stepson found an unsecured gun and shot himself, according to prosecutors.

The boy died at the hospital Aug. 19 after shooting himself in the head with the gun he found, according to a press release form the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

His stepfather, Armani Robinson, 26, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and tampering with evidence.

"I am literally running out of things to say and write about this continuous stream of children shooting and killing themselves with unsecured guns. Once again, these deaths are 100% preventable and unnecessary," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "Does a child have to die in your home before this is taken seriously?"

Robinson was arrested after the child shot himself and Detroit Police Chief James White said he was cooperating with investigators. Even Sunday while police were still investigating, White said he was confident the death stemmed from an unsecured gun. He urged gun owners to be responsible.

"We're always talking about this: If you're going to have a gun, you have to be responsible," White said. "We have yet another situation where one of Detroit's children has been killed because an adult made a horrible decision to leave a gun unsecured."

kberg@detroitnews.com