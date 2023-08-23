Detroit police arrest 3 in officer shooting

Detroit — Detroit police have arrested three suspects in connection with wounding an officer nearly two weeks ago on the city's east side.

Three unidentified suspects were taken into custody after a police officer was shot in the leg Aug. 11 near Whitehill Street and Morang Avenue, officials announced Tuesday evening. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

"Thank you to the community and our hard working officers who worked together to locate and arrest these suspects," officials wrote.

Police responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, Detroit's gunfire detection system, around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The officers were directed to an alley, where the suspects had broken into an illegal marijuana facility, said Assistant police Chief Charles Fitzgerald at a news conference.

Three shots were fired in quick succession; one officer was struck in the calf and taken to a local hospital. The injured officer is "doing his absolute best to recover," Fitzgerald said.

Two other officers returned fire at the suspects as they fled west, going into the parking area of a funeral home as captured on surveillance footage.

