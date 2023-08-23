Detroit police assistant chief to become Detroit Fire Department chief of staff

Detroit — The second in command at the Detroit Police Department will retire after 28 years as a cop and take a civilian post as the Detroit Fire Department's chief of staff effective in October, city officials said Wednesday.

David LeValley, who has served as Police Department assistant chief since 2018 and was a deputy chief for five years before that, said he initially wasn't sure about taking the job when it was first offered.

"I said, 'I don't know anything about the Fire Department' — but then I got to thinking about it, and it sounded like an interesting challenge," LeValley said. "I'm not going to go over there and tell them how to fight fires, but I'll be working for the commissioner doing administrative things like human resources, media relations, things like that."

LeValley said he'll retire from DPD on Sept. 29 and start working at the Fire Department on Oct. 2. He informed DPD officials Wednesday.

Fire Commissioner Charles Simms said he looked forward to LeValley joining his staff.

"I was expanding our executive staff, and I think he's a perfect fit," Simms said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, a longtime Detroit cop who worked with LeValley for years, said his former coworker will transfer multiple skills to the Fire Department.

"Dave LeValley is an excellent administrator and a process person," Bettison said. "I saw him at work for years at DPD and he did a great job at managing programs and being an efficient administrator.

"He did so well in those positions that people forget Dave is also an excellent investigator," Bettison said. "He's a great street cop, and he'll also bring that skill-set over with him. He's going to be a true asset to the Fire Department, and I'm happy for him."

Wednesday's announcement wasn't the first time a longtime Detroit police official moved to the city's Fire Department. In 2015, former DPD Assistant Chief Eric Jones became fire commissioner, a post he held until 2022, while former DPD Assistant Chief Charles Wilson was named fire commissioner in 2000, although he returned to DPD in 2001 to serve as chief until Jerry Oliver replaced him in 2002.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

X (formerly Twitter): @GeorgeHunter_DN