Voting on contract extended to Friday for Detroit teachers union after tech snafu

Voting has been extended until Friday for members of Detroit's teachers union after a technology snafu prevented some members from opening the tentative agreement and their ballot in an email.

The 4,300 members of the Detroit Federation of Teachers are voting this week on a new contract for the 2023-24 school year.

Voting began Monday night on a tentative agreement the union said it had reached with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Voting was to end on Thursday, but was extended to Friday at noon after some members could not read or open the documents, said DFT President Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins.

"The platform that has been used to send the ballot and (tentative agreement) uses Adobe reader. Many could not read it. Many could not open it," she said.

Members were sent the information directly in an email on Tuesday.

Wilson-Lumpkins said she could not disclose details of the agreement but said teachers are receiving the largest raise percentage they have seen in years.

"Last year they saw the same raise was 1989," she said.

Teacher and DFT member Julie Hughes said she voted no on the contract, saying teachers asked for 20% raises and received only 6% in the new proposal.

"We said we deserve pay commensurate with other districts. Other districts have raised pay scale and lured away teachers," Hughes said. "Six percent is a kick in the gut"

She said she knows several members who still don't have the agreement or their ballot.

"This vote is being run on Survey Monkey. There is no way to verify (votes). Many people have not gotten their ballots," she said.

Wilson-Lumpkins said the system allows the member to vote only one time. "We verify it by using the email address on they have on file with DFT," she said.

Detroit Public Schools Community District officials approved a $1.135 billion budget for the new school year that includes about 280 personnel changes.

The terms of the agreement are confidential. Wilson-Lumpkins previously told The Detroit News that pay raises and working conditions were issues the parties had discussed, but declined to elaborate.

Monday was the first day back to school for educators, the DFT said in a news release.

Wilson-Lumpkins estimated the union has received about 100 retirement notifications this summer, which is a typical number for the state's largest school district.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of DPSCD, said the district has prioritized teacher salary increases over each of the last six years, which has positioned the district to recruit and retain hundreds of teachers and achieve near fully staffed status.

Students return to class Aug. 28.