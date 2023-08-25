Detroit teachers ratify new contract with 6% pay raise, one-time bonuses up to $15,000

Members of Detroit's teachers union ratified a new contract on Friday that includes 6% pay raises and one-time bonuses that range from $2,000 to $15,000.

Detroit Federation of Teachers president Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins and executive vice president Jason Posey announced that members approved a contract with the Detroit Public Schools Community District for the 2023-24 school year.

"We are quite excited. To know this number (the 6% raise) is the largest increase DFT has seen over 30 years — that is quite an accomplishment," Wilson-Lumpkins said.

The vote was 1,121 in favor and 406 opposed, Wilson-Lumpkins said. About 2,500 of the 4,300-member DFT are eligible to vote.

"This agreement is now ratified," Wilson-Lumpkins said on Friday during a Zoom call.

The top step of the teacher salary schedule for the new school year is $73,922 for those with a bachelor's degree, $86,000 for a master's degree, $86,700 for a master's plus 30 credits and $87,000 for a doctorate.

The agreement, which runs through June 30, 2024, gives teachers with 15 years or more of experience a longevity bonus of $4,500. Teachers with less than 15 years of experience are to receive a $2,000 retention bonus.

Members not on the salary schedule are to receive a 6% raise and those with 15 years or more of experience get a $2,000 bonus. Certified teachers assigned to teach in special education classrooms are slated to receive a $15,000 bonus.

Nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, music therapists, psychologists, social workers, counselors and some others receive a $2,000 bonus under the contract.

All full-time DFT members are to receive a $2,000 bonus in November, while part-time members are to get a $1,000 bonus, in addition to the longevity and retention bonuses.

All teachers hired after Sept. 1, 2019 are now eligible to be on the salary schedule. State law prevented that before, Wilson-Lumpkins said.

About 30% of the teaching staff at DPSCD is new hires, Wilson-Lumpkins said. Asked if the district is fully staffed for the beginning of the school year on Monday, she said that was not clear yet.

"The district has done a tremendous job in recruiting. New hires are still being onboarded and that is yet to be seen for Monday. We will be out in schools on Monday," Wilson-Lumpkins said.

Voting on the tentative contract was extended until Friday at noon for members after a technology snafu prevented some members from opening the proposed agreement and their ballot in an email. Voting began Monday night.

Voting was to end on Thursday, but was extended to Friday at noon after some members could not read or open the documents. Members were sent the information directly in an email on Tuesday.

Teacher and DFT member Julie Hughes said she voted no on the contract, saying teachers asked for 20% raises and received only 6% in the new proposal.

"We said we deserve pay commensurate with other districts. Other districts have raised pay scale and lured away teachers," Hughes said. "Six percent is a kick in the gut"

Wilson-Lumpkins estimated the union has received about 100 retirement notifications this summer, which is a typical number for the state's largest school district.

DPSCD in June approved a $1.135 billion budget for the new school year that includes about 280 personnel changes.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of DPSCD, said the district has prioritized teacher salary increases over each of the last six years, which has positioned the district to recruit and retain hundreds of teachers and achieve near fully staffed status.

Vitti was not immediately available to comment on the contract's ratification.