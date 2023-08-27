Big Sean wraps up 5th annual DON Weekend with roller skating party

Detroit — Before kids go back to school, many parents brought them to Monroe Street Midway on Sunday while weather was sunny and breezy for a community skating party.

The party closed out Detroit rapper Big Sean's 5th annual DON (Detroit's On Now) Weekend, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with music and culture.

Peggy Lee of Lathrup Village brought her 13 grandchildren to the outdoor park to skate, play mini golf, and "create memories" Sunday afternoon.

"They go back to school tomorrow so I'll wear them out today," said Lee, 52. "It gives the kids a lot to do and ... the parents so we can interact, instead of sitting at home playing the video game, watching TV, or on the phone all day."

"This is our first time down here this year. ... I'm usually down here every day," said Lee, adding that the park has added new attractions since last time she came.

Karmen Reese, 13, and Malahya Clanton,12, two of Lee's grandchildren, were lacing up to go on the rink, which was open from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday for the party.

"I know how to skate but I have to get used to it," Karmen said.

The girls helped each other on the rink, saying that they were hoping to see Big Sean himself at the party.

The weekend started back in 2018 as a celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs and institutions and continues to highlight the power of the city.

The fifth annual DON Weekend kicked off Friday with an invite-only VIP reception, featuring a 16-Bars Rap Battle.

A Block Party and City Council President Marry Sheffield's Occupy the Corner event were held Saturday at the Boys and Girls Diehl Club and featured live music performances, DJ battles and carnival games.

This year attendees also participated in DON Talks, panel conversations on things like monetizing culture and harnessing technology while protecting mental health.

"Hip-hop is not just music, but a culture that has impacted our community in so many ways — and to celebrate 50 years by exposing and engaging youth in its impact is something the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan is proud of doing alongside Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation,” said Shawn H. Wilson, president & CEO BGCSM.

Big Sean made a donation to the newest Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan locations and the latest Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Music Studio.

“It’s such a blessing to be hosting our 5th Annual DON Weekend, and I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far,” said Big Sean.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com

Samin Hassan contributed.