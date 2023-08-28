City Council President Mary Sheffield forms committee to run for Detroit mayor in 2025

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield has formed a campaign committee to run for mayor, nearly two years before the next open primary for the city's top job.

Sheffield quietly formed a committee called Mary Sheffield for Detroit's Future on Aug. 17, according to forms filed with the Wayne County clerk's office.

In a statement, Sheffield said she filed a mayor campaign committee "solely for the purpose of exploring a potential run and because I have been advised it is the only legal method of doing so under the confines of the Michigan campaign finance statute."

A campaign committee allows Sheffield to raise money for a potential 2025 bid for mayor of Detroit.

Sheffield said she's being advised by Nick Rathod, a veteran of President Barack Obama's White House who managed former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke's failed 2022 campaign for governor of Texas.

Rathod, Sheffield said, will "help me navigate this initial exploratory process."

"With that said, I remain committed to fulfilling my duties as Detroit's City Council President and I have NOT made a decision on the future of my service to our great city," Sheffield said in a statement.

Mayor Mike Duggan, who won a third term in 2021, has said he won't decide until 2024 whether he'll seek a fourth term in 2025.

“I’m sure this will just be the first of many," Duggan spokesman John Roach said Monday about Sheffield's formation of a mayoral campaign committee. "Mayor of Detroit is a really good job and will attract a lot of candidates."

In May, Duggan told The Detroit News that he was focused on finishing out his current term when asked whether he is eying a run for governor in 2026, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be term-limited.

“First decision is what I do about re-election,” Duggan said. “I’ll make that decision in the next year, and then I’ll worry about other decisions after that.”

When a reporter noted, “that’s not a ‘no,’” Duggan emphasized he still had work to do as mayor.

“When you have two and a half years left on your current term, the first decision you have to make is what are you doing in that job,” Duggan said. “I’m not focusing on anything beyond that yet.”

The document Sheffield filed with the Wayne County's clerks office forming a mayoral campaign committee lists Detroiter Wanda Bush as her treasurer and Peter Ballon of Mazomanie, Wisc. as her campaign record keeper.

Bush and Ballon did not immediately respond Monday evening to messages seeking comment.

Sheffield was first elected to City Council in 2013, representing the 5th District. After she won reelection in 2021, the council elected Sheffield president.

In the past, Sheffield has clashed with Duggan on Detroit's controversial federally funded demolition effort and the city's handling of $600 million in over-assessments during a six-year period through 2016.

