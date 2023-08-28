State police investigate possible Monday shooting on I-94 near French Road in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting reported early Monday on Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side, officials said.

They said the victim, a 30-year-old man, is in stable condition at a hospital. However, police said he is unable to provide troopers details of the incident because he was intoxicated.

Troopers were called at about 2:25 a.m. for a report of a possible shooting on I-94 near French Road. They were told the victim in the incident was at an address on Lakewood Street on the city's east side.

According to authorities, the victim was shot and drove home before he was taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the victim left a bar and got on I-94 where he was involved in a road rage incident that led to the shooting.

Troopers have canvassed the freeway and will continue to search the area for evidence.

Officials said the victim described the suspect's vehicle as a dark sedan. Other details were not released.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police Tip Line at (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

