Smiles, high spirits as thousands of Detroit area kids start school

Detroit — There were smiles and jitters, making new friends and seeing old ones too, and wave upon wave of energy from the students and staff at Detroit Public Schools Community District as Michigan's largest district started a new school year Monday.

Students from preschool to 12th grade descended on more than 100 DPSCD schools across the city, kicking off the annual rite for the first day of learning. The district hopes to see more than 48,000 students enroll this year.

Several DPSCD buildings were renovated over the summer, including Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary and Middle School, which educates prekindergarten students through 8th graders on the city's northwest side.

Students were greeted by smiling staffers and educators as well as a modernized building — built in 1921 and once attended by Stevie Wonder — with more 450 new windows, air-conditioning for the first time and a new entrance with paved paths, a pergola and lights.

"The first day of school is absolutely awesome," said William Jackson, Bethune's principal. "We are excited about the $14 million that the district invested into Bethune. We are a proud neighborhood school. This is just flat-out fantastic. The students are enthusiastic. The parents are in awe. The staff is motivated. We are ready to go."

And Detroit wasn't the only district that headed back to school Monday. Thousands of students in districts across Metro Detroit opened their doors for the new school year, from Berkley to Birmingham, all of whom sought waivers from the state to start before Labor Day.

Inside Bethune in Detroit, a classroom of third-graders looked at Chenita Campbell, their master math teacher, as she explained the norms of the classroom. They sat close to each other, catching up from the summer, giggling and waiting on their teacher's next move.

"We are talking about what a great classroom looks like, what a great classroom includes and they made their hand prints," Campbell said.

Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said he could feel the-first-day-of-school energy at Bethune and all the schools he visited Monday along with Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, the school board's president.

Vitti asked Campbell's class: "Raise your hand if you had trouble sleeping last night?" Nearly all the hands shot up in the classroom with students smiling.

"It's great to see the kids looking beautiful ― new hairdos and clothes and smiles and seeing students reconnect with each other," Vitti said. "You see some initial capital investments here. It's great."

Vitti said the focus ahead will be on improving student attendance, a long-standing problem in the district, but an issue the superintendent says he is focused on.

DPSCD is launching health hubs inside 12 schools to address behavioral, physical and dental needs that might otherwise send students home from school or keep them from coming to class altogether. The initiative is expected to improve attendance, Vitti said, and address chronic absenteeism.

"The data is clear that if students miss nine or fewer days of school that they are three to five times more likely to be at or above grade level in literacy and math and be college ready," Vitti said.

"Our pre-enrollment numbers this summer are trending 500 more students than we had last year, which is a positive sign. And our pre-K demand is very high. We have about 2,400 students who applied for pre-K and about 2,000 spots. Our target is 2,200."

The first day of school arrived just days after Detroit district officials reached an agreement with its teacher's union that includes 6% pay raises and one-time bonuses that range from $2,000 to $15,000. Detroit Federation of Teachers president Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins and executive vice president Jason Posey announced Friday that members approved a contract for the 2023-24 school year.

Vitti said classrooms are staffed and the district is working to fill the remaining 100 teacher vacancies, half of which are in special education and required more certification from teachers, Vitti said.

Detroit City Year has placed 10 young people ― a mix of college students and aspiring teachers ― into Bethune to help students in grades 3-8 in reading and math.

Jonaz Byrd, manager for the City Year program, said the energy in Bethune was terrific.

"This is one of the most fun and smooth first days in a while," Byrd said. "We have been through a lot with virtual learning, coming back and adjusting. This feels like a good start. We walked into a brand new school here. We are excited."

