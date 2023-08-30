WSU new undergraduate class up 30%, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Detroit ― Wayne State University is reporting one of its largest and most diverse classes of incoming undergraduate students as the 2023-24 school year begins, a nearly 30% uptick over last year with numbers not seen since the pandemic.

The state's third-largest public university and only urban-based research university this week welcomed about 4,450 new undergraduate students, an increase of 28% more students than last fall's new undergraduate class of 3,465 students, and almost 14% more students overall will be living on campus, officials said.

Total enrollment is not final until Sept. 11, said WSU spokesman Matt Lockwood, but it currently appears to be flat when compared to last year, 23,637 students. However, WSU's preliminary flat enrollment this year is a change from last year, when overall fall 2022 enrollment fell 4.58% from fall 2021 when 24,931 students enrolled, according to enrollment reports from the Michigan Association of State Universities.

“These enrollment increases underscore the fact that when prospective students visit Wayne State, they see the opportunities available to them academically with a top-rate faculty and socially and culturally on our diverse campus in the heart of a vibrant, exciting city that provides so many career-ready experiences,” said Wayne State President Kimberly Andrews Espy. “We are thrilled to welcome our newest Warriors, as well as those who are returning. You can feel their energy on campus and I look forward to their success.”

The new WSU undergraduates this fall includes more than 3,000 first-year students, which is a 16% increase in first-year students when compared to last year, and a 9% increase in incoming transfer students.

More than 20% of the incoming class is Black, and more than 10% are Hispanic. Numbers for those two demographics increased 40% when compared to last year. Overall, the number of enrolled Black students increased more than 5% and the number of Hispanic students increased by more than 11% when compared to the last academic year.

Additionally, more than 2,800 students will live on campus, a nearly 14% increase over last year. About 1,000 first-year students will live on campus, which is about one-third of the class and a return to pre-pandemic numbers, officials said.

The last time WSU welcomed the same size of new incoming undergraduate students was in fall 2019, before the pandemic began.

Then, 4,046 new undergraduate students enrolled. In fall 2020, new undergraduate enrollment remained steady with 4,038 students. But incoming undergraduate enrollment dipped during the pandemic with 3,754 new undergraduates enrolling in fall 2021 and 3,465 new undergraduates enrolling.

WSU's new undergraduate class is back on campus and the change can be seen and felt, said Ahmad Ezzeddine, WSU vice president for academic student affairs and global engagement.

"I got a text from a faculty member and she wrote, 'Campus is back ... we haven't seen this in five years,'" said Ezzeddine. "Last year we didn't see that and of course we didn't see that during the pandemic. So it's been awhile.

"Walking through campus, there are lines everywhere," Ezzeddine continued. "There is a lot of excitement, a lot of energy on campus. It's not something I have felt in years."

