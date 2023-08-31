Corrupt Detroit detective catches big break in bribery scandal

Detroit — A corrupt former Detroit Police detective was spared a federal prison sentence Wednesday for taking bribes from a towing company owner, part of a widening scandal engulfing City Hall and municipal towing operations.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sean Cox sentenced Michael Pacteles, 46, of Southgate, to a year in a halfway house and six months of home confinement despite prosecutors seeking a 21-month sentence in federal prison.

The sentence matched the punishment sought by Pacteles' defense lawyer, David Tholen, but was below advisory guidelines of 18-24 months in prison.

The sentence is the shortest among five people convicted so far in an ongoing crackdown on public corruption in Detroit government. During the hearing Wednesday, the judge said he initially intended to issue a two-year sentence but changed his mind after considering the totality of Pacteles’ life and career.

Pacteles is one of six people charged during an investigation that emerged two years ago when FBI agents raided Detroit City Hall and the homes of City Councilman Scott Benson, then-City Council member Janeé Ayers and their chiefs of staff.

The FBI investigation into bribery and corruption within municipal towing operations and city government, dubbed "Operation Northern Hook," has linked Mayor Mike Duggan to a chain of events that outed a confidential FBI informant and sent former Detroit City Councilman André Spivey to prison.

Pacteles received a $4,400 used car and $3,300 from the unidentified tower from July-December 2019 in return for providing, or promising to provide, sensitive police information, including vehicle registration data from the restricted database Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.

During the hearing Wednesday, the judge recounted how Pacteles grew up in a blue-collar family in southwest Detroit, the son of a steelworker.

He is a divorced father who has joint custody of four children, two of whom have medical issues.

During a decorated 21-year career with Detroit Police, Pacteles underwent surgery after being stabbed, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and was involved in high-speed crashes that left him with lingering health problems.

The judge Wednesday reasoned that sentencing Pacteles to prison would not benefit society or the former police detective's family.

The sentence varies from punishment issued to four other people convicted so far in the ongoing Detroit corruption scandal.

∎ Spivey was sentenced to two years in federal prison for receiving almost $36,000 in bribes but served less than half of that time.

∎ Former Detroit Police Officer Daniel Vickers was ordered to serve 27 months in federal prison after admitting he received more than $3,400 in bribes.

∎ Former Detroit Police Lt. John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was in charge of rooting out department misconduct and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for receiving bribes. Prosecutors say Kennedy accepted cash, cars, and car repairs from an undercover FBI informant totaling $14,950

∎ Former Detroit Officer Alonzo Jones, who wore his badge and drove his squad car to pick up $3,200 in cash bribes and who was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

A sixth person, former Hamtramck Police Officer Mike Stout, is awaiting trial after being accused of receiving more than $9,200 in bribes, including a used car and money.

Prosecutors argued Pacteles deserved a prison sentence because his crimes eroded the public's confidence in government and undermined law enforcement. His lawyer sought leniency, arguing that Pacteles, a first-time offender, accepted responsibility, was remorseful and already had been penalized by losing his job and reputation.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit declined comment Thursday.

The sentence Wednesday followed a string of high-profile breaks granted to corrupt public officials in recent years, including former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli and leaders of the United Auto Workers.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted the 28-year prison sentence of Kilpatrick after about seven years for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme. This month, Smith accepted a plea deal from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office that in which he could face up to 12 months in county jail but no time in state prison.

Iacobelli served 27 out of the 48 months behind bars to which he was sentenced for stealing money from the automaker. Former UAW Presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams served a small fraction of sentences for corrupting one of the nation’s most powerful and influential unions. Jones spent nine out of the 28 months to which he was sentenced in prison, while Williams served nine out of 21 months.

