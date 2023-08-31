Duggan proposes across-the-board property tax cut in Detroit to adjust rates

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is proposing a 17% across-the-board property tax cut to address some of the highest tax rates in the nation, a step that could potentially reduce taxes for 97% of Detroit homeowners, but boost rates much higher for owners of empty or neglected land in the city.

The plan, known as the Land Value Tax, would need both legislative approval and that of city voters. State Representative Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, said she would introduce legislation next week.

“We have held more than 50 meetings in the past three months meeting with groups who would be affected by the Land Value Tax, including urban farmers, parking lot owners, scrap yard owners and more,” said Duggan. “The proposal we developed together provides homeowners with an average 17% property tax cut while protecting side lots and community land uses such as urban farms from seeing any tax increases."

Duggan, who first teased the plan earlier this summer, said he'd like to see the issue go before city voters in 2024. And while rates would fall for homeowners, taxes on empty land would more than double, from 85 mills to 189 mills, so that owners of abandoned buildings, vacant land, and underbuilt property will be encouraged to develop. Details of the proposed plan can be found here.

If city voters approve a ballot measure, the new split tax rate would go into effect in 2025.

The plan would put Detroit’s property tax rates in line with neighboring communities such as Southfield, Ferndale, Warren, and the Grosse Pointes, city officials said.

There are an estimated 30,000 neglected pieces of properties that private owners view as “cheap lottery tickets”, Duggan said in May, when he first unveiled the plan. If approved, the new tax rate would impact those parcels. The owners are waiting for the land value to rise while not actually investing in the property.

"You got folks who are sitting on huge, abandoned apartment buildings, paying $1,000 a year in taxes, " Duggan said, citing one example. "Now, we are going to make them pay $2,200 a year in taxes. "

Detroit's property taxes are among the highest in the nation. Residents pay nearly 70 mills, according to the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. A mill is equal to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of taxable value.

The high tax rate comes on top of the decades of problems Detroit has had with inflated valuations that lead to higher tax bills for homeowners who end up in foreclosure.

A Detroit News investigation in 2020 found Detroiters were overtaxed by $600 million over a seven-year period from 2010 to 2017 after the city failed to accurately lower property values in the years following the Great Recession.'

