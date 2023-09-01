New art installation at Detroit's Beacon Park lets visitors find their Zen

Olivier Landreville's job is to create fantastical make-believe settings. And now he's created one for a downtown Detroit's Beacon Park.

The Montreal artist ― a renowned set designer for opera, television, circus, and dance ― debuted his latest creation, "Horizon," Friday at Detroit's Beacon Park. Intended for personal immersive moments, the installation features six cocoon-like installations, inside which one or two people can enter, sit on a bench, look up to a blue canopy and experience imagery and sound.

"Set design is expressing something with an environment. If you're in a theater, you have to express what the play has to say in your set," Landreville said. "In the installations, I'm making my own story. What I want to say in the cocoon-like shapes, I wanted the user to be in a Zen mode, in their own bubble."

Landreville, 52, said he was inspired by that feeling "when you're a kid and you lay on the ground and you look at the sky.

"That's the environment that I hope you will be in," he said.

Each cocoon, or pod, is made of wood while the roof is made of poly carbonate panels. Evening visits are encouraged to get the full effects of the imagery embedded in the pods or cocoons. Images includes a star-filled sky and a flock of birds. The cocoons also are handicap-accessible.

Horizon will be at Beacon Park until Sept. 24, according to park officials. The installation is sponsored by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, DDP. The partnership programs and manages nearly 2,000 events annually in downtown parks and public spaces, including: Campus Martius Park, Cadillac Square, Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park, and the Woodward Esplanade.

The city's downtown parks and public spaces attract an estimated six million visitors annually, said Laura Dean, senior manager, parks and public spaces. Beacon Park attracts an estimated one million visitors a year, Dean said.

'Horizon' at Beacon Park