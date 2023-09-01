Wayne Co. Prosecutor: Detroit police were justified in fatally shooting mom having crisis

Detroit police were justified in fatally shooting a 27-year-old woman having a mental health crisis last fall, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has determined.

Detroit police killed Kiazia Miller, 27, in November 2022, after responding to a 911 call at Miller's Detroit home in the 15770 block of Meyers Road. Miller's mom had made the call because Miller was having a mental health crisis and behaving violently.

Prosecutors said the officers involved acted in self-defense and in the defense of a fellow officer. They determined there was not sufficient evidence to charge them and their actions were justified, according to a press release.

When the shooting happened, Miller's mother told dispatchers that her daughter had "jumped on" her and her 7-year-old grandson and the child was injured. Miller's mother and grandmother had escaped the house after Miller tried to lock them inside. Miller's two children, ages 1 and 7, were inside with her.

Her mom was scared because Miller was armed and had come out of the house with a gun, according to prosecutors.

Miller's death was one of at least two that raised questions about how Detroit police deal with those with mental health issues and prompted her family to hire attorney defense attorney Geoffrey Fieger. In December, he filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit on the family's behalf against the department in connection with her death.

Fieger's office couldn't be reached Friday for a comment about the prosecutor's ruling, but at the time of the wrongful death lawsuit filing, he said the shooting "was another case of police killing sick individuals, rather than providing mental health care."

Miller was shot after several officers spoke to her through a locked security door and tried to persuade her to let them in to talk. The situation turned into a standoff, prosecutors said, and Miller told police she had a weapon and that they could "shoot it out."

Miller eventually unlocked the door and came out onto the porch. She was speaking to one of the officers as he and another officer rushed the door and entered the home, prosecutors said. They told her to freeze and drop her gun, which she did not do, and the first officer struggled over it with her, prosecutors said.

One of the officers said Miller turned the barrel of the gun toward his head and hit him in the head with the gun as they struggled, prosecutors said. He heard multiple gunshots as three officers shot at Miller in the first officer's defense, prosecutors said.

Miller was shot in the upper left arm and twice in her left side, prosecutors said. Body camera footage showed a gun under Miller's hand on a stair, prosecutors said. She was taken to the hospital and later was pronounced dead.

The officer who Miller hit went to the hospital for a head injury and hematoma, prosecutors said, where he was treated and released.

In December, Detroit Police Chief James White suspended Sgt. Marvin Anthony and two other officers, and said, "I'm not saying we failed, but I have concerns with my supervisors and their ability to lead on that particular scene."

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond for comment on the status of the officers involved in the shooting.

Miller's death, as well as the fatal shooting of Porter Burks, who also struggled with mental illness, led to the department introducing more non-lethal tools, like pepper balls and foam "impact rounds," and upgrading body cameras.

Prosecutors also deem fatal shooting after car crash justified

Wayne County prosecutors, meanwhile, also have determined that police were justified in another fatal shooting involving 19-year-old Michael Contrell Adams III in August 2021.

In that case, Detroit police were involved in an undercover operation monitoring drag racing near East Grand Boulevard when they were hit by a 2021 blue Dodge Charger doing donuts in the road, according to prosecutors.

All four people in the Charger ran, but prosecutors said Adams ran back to the front passenger side and allegedly removed a gun from the vehicle. When the officers identified themselves as police and told Adams to drop the gun, one of the officers said Adams allegedly looked at him and pointed the gun at him, prosecutors said.

The officer fired his gun three times and Adams ran away, but collapsed about 50 feet from the vehicle, according to prosecutors. Adams was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He had been hit by all three bullets.

Adams' mother Crystal Curtis, who filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against the department, said Adams was shot in the back.

The mother's lawsuit says Adams was the only passenger in the vehicle, but prosecutors said four people fled after the vehicle crashed. Curtis said she was told the body camera and dash cameras were disabled in the crash. Prosecutors, however, said the officers were not wearing body cameras.

Curtis' attorney, David Robinson, said prosecutors did nothing but adopt the officers' narrative, which is disputed by the surveillance video. Robinson said the video shows Adams was running away from officers when he got shot — which is how he was shot in the back — and that one of the officers reached into the vehicle after shooting Adams.

He believes the officer pulled the gun from the car and tossed it on the ground after the shooting because Adams' fingerprints and DNA were not on the gun. It also was not in a place where Adams would have dropped it when he was running.

"I am confounded as to how it is this prosecutor can actually say in the press statement that Mikey had a gun," Robinson said. "The narrative they have bought into, this is another demonstration of how cops can get away with murdering people."

Prosecutors said civilian witnesses in the area had credibility issues that did not support criminal charges of the officers in the case. They denied the warrant request.

