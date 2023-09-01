Shooting of 2 men on Detroit's west side under investigation

Detroit — A shooting Friday afternoon on the city's west side left two men hospitalized, Detroit police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. near Joy Road and Schaefer. Officers from the second precinct responded and found the scene of a shooting but no victims.

Moments later, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim is in temporary serious condition and another is in critical condition, said Officer James Hearn.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown and there are no suspects at this time, he said. It is an active investigation being led by the DPD Second Precinct detective unit.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives at (313) 596-5200.

