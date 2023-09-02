Woman fatally shot in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday that left a woman dead on the city's east side.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of Bonita Street. Police and first responders arrived to the scene after receiving reports that a woman in her 50s was shot, police officials said.

The unidentified woman, according to police, was transported to a local hospital by medics where she was pronounced dead.

Further details were not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (313)-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.