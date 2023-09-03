Detroit cop who appeared to strike person in his 70s who had struck him suspended pending investigation

The Detroit News

A Detroit police officer that video appears to show striking a person who had struck him Friday evening has been suspended pending an investigation, Chief James White said.

The person, who allegedly caused a disturbance at a Midtown business, was in his 70s and appeared to be intoxicated, according to a statement issued Sunday. The officer's blow caused the man to fall and hit his head on the ground, the statement says.

White said he and other senior members of the management team were promptly notified of the incident as required by his internal policies and investigators were swiftly mobilized so an informed decision could be made Saturday.

"My decision was influenced by concerns that, at the very least, the officer did not adequately de-escalate or disengage from the situation," White said in a statement.

At about 6:50 p.m. Friday an officer assigned to the Detroit Police Department's Downtown Services Section responded to a call from a Midtown business about a disturbance, the statement says.

Video from the officer's body camera shows the officer tried several times to get the person who allegedly caused the disturbance to leave the business, the statement says. The video appears to show the person strike the officer on the head, and the officer then striking the person in the jaw area, the statement says.

The investigation is being overseen by the Homicide Task Force with Michigan State Police leading the effort. The Detroit police's Force Investigation Unit will also conduct its own inquiry simultaneously.

"The investigation will encompass a meticulous review of all available video evidence and other pertinent information to ascertain whether the officer's actions were reasonable given the circumstances and proportionate to any potential threat posed by the individual," the statement says.

"The DPD is committed to providing updates on this matter as the investigation unfolds. This statement is being issued to ensure that the public is informed of this incident. Furthermore, the Department is actively engaging with civic leaders and community partners to receive their input and address their concerns regarding this incident."

White said he intends to provide more information about the incident in the upcoming days.