Driver travels wrong way on 2 freeways in Detroit, crashes with serious injuries, police say

A wrong-way driver with a suspended license crashed into multiple vehicles Sunday on two interstates before coming to a stop near the Detroit-Hamtramck border, Michigan State Police officials said.

The 43-year-old driver from Detroit and one of the drivers she crashed into were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Troopers closed southbound I-75 at Caniff just before 8 p.m. to investigate the crash involving a motorist who was driving on a suspended license, Michigan State Police reported.

The Detroit Regional Communications Center began receiving calls about a driver who crashed into vehicles on southbound Interstate 375 near Lafayette, MSP said.

The driver continued northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 and crashed into a Ford passenger car near Caniff. She struck several other vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

MSP officials said a search warrant was being drafted to check for alcohol and drugs for the wrong-way driver.

