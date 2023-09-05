Detroit man charged in fatal shooting

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man last week.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday that she charged Martell Lanier Blunt, of Detroit, in connection with the shooting of Antonio Jenkins.

Police believe Blunt was in the passenger seat of Jenkins' car on the night of Sept. 1 when he allegedly shot the 27-year-old man multiple times in the head. Officers found Jenkins in the car; medics pronounced him dead at the scene near Joy Road and Lawton Street.

Blunt is charged with first-degree murder and a firearm felony.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Monday, according to a release from Worthy's office.

A probable cause conference is set for Sept. 14. Blunt's preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 21.