Gilberts give $375M to fight strokes, genetic condition that affected late son

Detroit ― Billionaires Dan and Jennifer Gilbert on Wednesday unveiled a nearly $400 million philanthropic effort to fight strokes in Detroit while also establishing a research facility that will work toward finding a cure and treating a genetic condition from which their late son suffered.

The Gilbert Family Foundation, alongside partners Henry Ford Health and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, will establish a 72-bed physical medicine and rehabilitation facility in Detroit.

They also announced the creation of the Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute in Detroit, which will work in partnership with Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences.

The announcement comes just months after the Gilberts' eldest son, Nick Gilbert, died in May from neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body. He was 26.

Jennifer Gilbert said the initiatives will make Detroit the leader in stroke and other neurorehabilitation.

"Today, we double down on our commitment and honor Nick's passion for a future without neurofibromatosis," said Jennifer during a press conference with her husband Wednesday morning at Book Tower Detroit.

The new 72-bed rehab facility will be managed by Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, which will occupy three floors of the new Henry Ford Hospital patient tower, totaling 125,000 square feet. It will provide inpatient care for those recovering from strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and other conditions.

The construction and operation of both initiatives will cost an estimated $439 million over 10 years. The Gilbert Family Foundation will contribute nearly $375 million in grant funding.

The Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute ― which will cost $50 million, funded entirely by the foundation, and is expected to open in 2027 ― will collaborate with research institutions and researchers from around the world to create novel disease models using organoid technology and other methodologies.

These organoids or "mini organs in a dish" allow researchers to rapidly test potential drug treatments to see the impacts of treatment on healthy and unhealthy tissue.

The foundation is committing $190 million over ten years for operations and research. They are also setting aside an additional $5 million in the event of cost overruns and other unforeseen circumstances.

NF impacts one in every 2,000 births across the world, and 4 million people are living with some form of the disease, Jennifer said, adding the severity of the disease varies from person to person.

Henry Ford's Dr. Adnan Munkarah said the condition is not rare, but rather infrequent. He said manifestations include skin discoloration, soft non-cancerous tumors under the skin, learning disabilities and visual impairment.

The Nick Gilbert Institute will be the first of its kind fully dedicated to neurofibromatosis, said Laura Grannemann, executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Community Fund.

"It's hard to find a cure and because the population who needs treatment is relatively limited, unfortunately, revenue opportunities for producing that treatment are also sometimes limited," she said.

MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the institute is an opportunity to "conjoin the strength of world-class academic, clinical research and health care."

As far as the stroke facility he and his wife plan to create, Dan Gilbert said the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is where he sought treatment after his own stroke in 2019.

"I'm forever grateful to the doctors and nurses, staff, therapists," said Dan, who got up from a wheelchair to speak. "...There are many, many other patients who could not get all the rehabilitative care they needed because of the limited number of hours is not often covered by insurance."

Shirley Ryan, CEO of the of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab said every year tens of thousands of people in Detroit and surrounding communities survive daily conditions such as a stroke, brain or spinal cord injury, cancer and complications.

"These figures are expected to grow as population ages," she said. "Our singular focus is helping patients regain their ability through intensive rehabilitation that leverages the best tools and technology really enhances their ability to function, to move, to communicate and participate in a meaningful way."

In order for new and current residents to fully access required services for stroke and spinal injury, the Gilberts also are establishing a $10 million fund to increase access to rehabilitation care for Detroiters, not related to NF.

"It was due to Dan's experience meeting people who were not fully covered and unfortunately, had to limit their rehab," said Grannemann, adding it's unclear how many patients the fund could help. "We know that one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke and that increases when you have a community with underlying conditions."

Past support to fight neurofibromatosis

The Gilbert Family Foundation, a private fund established by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, has previously donated funding more than $100 million in grants toward a cure for Type 1 neurofibromatosis.

The Gilberts have been passionate advocates in the fight to end the genetic condition since Nick was born with NF1. Diagnosed at 15 months, Nick suffered through multiple brain surgeries, loss of vision and rounds of chemotherapy.

In 2018, he underwent an eight-hour operation and spent more than a month in recovery. After the surgery, Dan Gilbert tweeted out his son was recovering, and that his son's first question post-surgery was: "Did Cavs beat OKC?" The disease can be inherited, but none of the Gilbert's other four children have been diagnosed.

The Wednesday announcement also follows their previous $500 million commitment to improving Detroit neighborhoods in 2021.

Henry Ford is expected to build its $2.5 billion, 1 million square foot campus expansion in New Center over the next decade.

"It's a privilege to be here in our great city to advance health care for those we have the privilege to serve," Henry Ford CEO Bob Riney said. "We could not be more excited to bring a global leader, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, 33 years ranked the top rehab center in the world."

Riney announced the Henry Ford Hospital's new patient tower will be as tall as the Fisher Building.

"It really gives people a perspective of what dramatic addition to the Detroit skyline, but now we're adding three stories so it will officially be taller than the Fisher," Riney said. "We know that what we're embarking on together would not be possible without the amazing generosity of donors like the Gilberts."

City Council President Mary Sheffield said a study by Wayne State University indicated that Detroiters are dying before their time between the ages of 50-59, a 122% higher death rate than the rest of Michigan.

"The city's death rate notoriously speaks to the critical need of investing in healthcare," said Sheffield, who added that her mother died from a incurable rare brain cancer. "I know firsthand the importance and the value of research in its ability to bring hope to the hopeless and make the impossible possible."

